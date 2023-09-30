Alex Rodriguez, a former Yankees legend, once got honest about his love for baseball and business. He is known for being a 14-time All-Star player, winning not one but three MVP awards, and a lot more. He originally established his business empire in 1995, which grew to be billion dollars worth today.

In a candid interview with David Rubenstein, A-rod revealed that he always had an affinity towards baseball and business ever since he was a child.

"You know, ever since I was 10 years old watching baseball with my father, I like the two B's. I've always had a great passion for baseball and business. And luckily for me, I've started a long time ago doing both, and I'm enjoying it."

He continued by saying he started investing very early on in his career when he was just in his 20s. He bought a duplex in Miami with a forty-eight thousand dollars downpayment and a few years later he sold it for double the original amount.

"I started with a duplex out of Miami And it took a forty eight thousand on a downpayment...then a few years later, I sold it for double and bought a four plex and so on and so forth."

Alex Rodriguez in recent years, from baseball to business

Yankees phenom, Alex Rodriguez has various business ventures. He is the CEO of A-rod Corp, Slam Corp, owner of the basketball team Minnesota Timberwolves, and has been working as an MLB analyst after his retirement.

Recently, he has partnered with Boomerang podcast channel as a co-host with Jason Kelly.

"I believe we are in a new era of deal-making. One that is centered around media disruption, M&A, and athlete ownership...We will talk to titans in business who have, and continue to, pave the way."

The first episode of 'The Deal' will be released in early 2024.

Alex Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis. He shares two daughters with her named Ella and Natasha. At the moment he is dating a Canadian fitness enthusiast named Jaclyn Cordeiro.