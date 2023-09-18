Former MLB legend Alex Rodriguez appeared on Pat McAfee's show on 1st June 2023 and he spoke about football, and how he wanted to have skills like Aaron Rodgers. In his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show", he revealed:

"I did play a little football in high school, I was number 13 trying to be like Dan Marino of Miami. Everyone tries to be like Dan but I wish I could throw the ball like my man Aaron Rodgers. He is awesome, I'm a huge fan of his."

A-Rod, a 14-time MLB All-Star, wanted to have football skills like Aaron Rodgers and wished he could throw the ball like him.

Alex Rodriguez, also known as "A-Rod," is a former baseball shortstop and third baseman who played a major part of his career for the New York Yankees. He played 22 seasons in the MLB for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.

Rodriguez was a power hitter and was considered one of the greatest talents in the history of the sport. However, his career is overshadowed by his use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Updates on Alex Rodriguez and his new ownership

MLB legend Alex Rodriguez and billionaire business Marc Lore completed a new $290 million payment towards their purchase of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, according to The Athletic. The purchase of a limited stake in the teams was approved by the NBA's Board of Governors.

For now, the teams will still be controlled by their longtime owner, Glen Taylor, but it is expected that in this year Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore will be the new controlling owners.

As per the latest updates the new owners have announced the close of the sale for a second 20% of the Timberwolves franchise. They now own 40% of the franchise and are on track to assume majority control in 2024.

In a joint statement, the incoming owners said:

"We are very excited to enter this next phase of ownership. We very much appreciate Glen's partnership and guidance and will continue to work tirelessly alongside him to bring success to the fans of Minnesota."

The sale price of the Timberwolves was $1.5 billion. With A-Rod active in the sports ownership circle, it remains to be seen if he go on to invest in multiple sports teams in his future portfolio.