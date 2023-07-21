When is the Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2023? Date, Start Time, and how to watch

Every year, past MLB greats are inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Each year, fans look forward to seeing which legend will be immortalized forever.

In order to gain admittance into the Hall of Fame, a player must have been retired for at least five seasons prior to the ballot. Additionally, any successful candidate must garner at least 75% of the vote from the electors, who are members of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

"Celebrate the Class of 2023 with the official Induction Ceremony program" - National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

The Hall itself is located in the upstate New York town of Cooperstown. Founded in the late 1930s, the induction ceremony that happens each summer fills the sleepy hollow with hordes of baseball fans.

Although the voting process takes place over the winter, the inductees are invited to the Baseball Hall of Fame to be officially inducted. This year, the induction ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, July 23, and will take place at the Clark Sports Center, located approximately one mile south of the Cooperstown site.

The festivities will kick off at 1:30 pm. Fans wishing to tune into the action can do so on the MLB Network, where it will be airing exclusively. For those interested in streaming, the only option is to simulacast it on MLB.com.

This year, Scott Rolen was the only player to pass the BBWAA vote threshold. A long-time third baseman Rolen made his mark while playing with the St. Louis Cardinals between 2002 and 2007. His .314/.409/.598 slashline alongside his 34 home runs and 124 RBIs were pivotal in earning the NL pennant for the Cards in 2004, and the World Series in 2006.

Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1 pic.twitter.com/LQd4gT8ReT Scott Rolen telling his parents he made the HOF

The second player set to be honored by the Baseball Hall of Fame is Fred McGriff. McGriff, now 59, played 19 seasons in the MLB. Always a player who was in the MVP conversation, McGriff led the AL in home runs in 1989 as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, and led the NL in the category three seasons later while playing for the San Diego Padres.

Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will show off past greats

Each year, the Cooperstown ceremony gives fans to check in on some of the greatest stars of years past. This year will be no different. Thankfully, you now know where to catch all the action.

