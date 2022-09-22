"Are you f*****g kidding me? They fly my a** out here, and [Judge] can’t even play dead" - Comments by a Boston Red Sox scout who hopped on a plane to see Aaron Judge play for his high school didn't age well 

A Boston Red Sox scout was not pleased when asked to take a look at New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge back in the day.

Since then, Judge has developed into becoming the best hitter in baseball. He is just one homer away from tying Roger Maris for the most home runs in a single season by an American League player at 61.

A former Yankee scout once revealed that a rival Red Sox scout was not a big fan of Judge's talents as a high schooler. McIntosh revealed to the NY Post what the Red Sox scout had to say:

“Are you f—in’ kidding me? They fly my ass out here, and [Judge] can’t even play dead.”

McIntosh added that he did not envision Judge reaching this level of success when he saw him play as a teenager. The former Yankees scout advised Judge to get 'stronger' in college.

Judge was initially selected as a high schooler by the Oakland A’s in the 31st round of the 2010 MLB Draft. After weighing his options, Judge opted to go the college route and attend Fresno State.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees during the game against Pirates

He developed into a top tier prospect during his three-year tenure with the Fresno State Bulldogs from 2011-2013. The Yankees liked what they saw and drafted him 32nd overall in 2013.

Former teammate hilariously references old tweet with Aaron Judge after hitting 60th homer of the season

Aaron Judge's former teammate Didi Gregorius tweeted an image with the caption "Call me when you get to 60" back in 2017. Judge hit 52 home runs and won the Rookie of the Year award that season. Gregorius has spent 11 years in the majors and is a hit short of reaching 1,000 in his career.

"Didi: 'Congrats rookie, but call me when you hit 60.'

Perhaps Judge is waiting to surpass the record before giving Didi Gregorius a call.

Aaron Judge is hitting .316 with 127 RBI so far this season. He also leads the league in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, total bases and walks.

The Yankees sit first in the American League East with a 90-58 record. They are 6.5 games up on the second place Toronto Blue Jays with just 14 games left on their schedule.

Judge will look to tie Maris' record when the Yankees kick off a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox tonight at Yankee Stadium.

