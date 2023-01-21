When do Catchers and Pitchers report for 2023 MLB Spring Training?

The MLB Offseason is in full swing, but there's still time for the regular season that begins either at the end of March or on April 1. During this time, teams try to get in shape and play exhibition games popularly known to fans as Spring Training.

Spring Training is played out in two states, Florida and Arizona. Teams from the East coast generally head to Florida to train, whereas teams from the West coast go to Arizona. Teams can only play against teams training in their particular state with specific names given to the two leagues, the Grapefruit League and Cactus League, named after the two most common fruits in both states.

Bobby Nightengale @nightengalejr Thirty-five days until Reds pitchers and catchers participate in their first workout. Thirty-five days until Reds pitchers and catchers participate in their first workout. https://t.co/GGpUIn1L93

Teams get to play against minor league teams, college teams, intra-league games or even split-squad games during Spring Training, giving them the balance they need heading into the regular season. They usually call their players in the middle of February, and games start after two weeks.

In general, pitchers and catchers are the first ones called to the training, while positional players are expected to join a few days later. The full team will start reporting within a few days of the first game. MLB pitchers and catchers are normally called in by February 15, while positional players can report on February 20. Specific dates vary by team and the availability of the rosters.

However, due to the World Baseball Classic this year, pitchers and catchers participating in the international baseball tournament will be allowed to report as early as February 13, while positional players will join by February 16.

World Baseball Classic clashing with MLB Spring Training

The World Baseball Classic is an international tournament between baseball teams from different countries. It was formalized as a cooperation between the MLB, other professional leagues and the International Baseball Federation. There have been four editions, with Japan winning two and Cuba and the United States sharing one title each.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic was originally supposed to take place in 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The global tournament begins on March 8 and concludes by the 21st of the month. This gives players from the MLB only a week to prepare for the start of the regular season.

Since the World Baseball Classic is taking place, MLB teams have asked their players to arrive at their respective camps sooner than usual.

