When CC Sabathia teased former Yankees teammate Derek Jeter about fashion choice

A few months ago, CC Sabathia, the legendary New York Yankees pitcher, playfully teased his former teammate Derek Jeter about his fashion choices.

On a similar note, in late October, a meeting took place between the former New York Yankees captain, Derek Jeter, and another champion, CC Sabathia, right before the start of Game 1 of the Fall Classic.

Sabathia seized this opportunity to join in on some internet fun by giving Jeter a recommendation to start wearing a particular item next time.

During the ALCS, Derek Jeter wore a cowboy hat that caught everyone's attention, and his fans considered it a lucky charm. Although he didn't reappear in that hat during the World Series for the 'luck' bit, it was CC who told him so.

New York Yankees legend CC Sabathia took to Twitter to share a funny moment with their fans. He reposted a video of them and wrote underneath,

"I told him to wear the hat next time."

CC Sabathia and Derek Jeter’s brotherhood goes back a long way

Sabathia's Hall of Fame-worthy career began in Cleveland, where he spent seven years before joining the Brewers in 2008. He only spent a year in Milwaukee before making the move to the Bronx in 2009.

CC Sabathia and Derek Jeter spent six seasons together wearing the famous pinstripes of the Yankees. They won the World Series together in 2009 and have been long-time friends.

Jeter retired in 2014, while CC continued until 2019 before hanging up his shoes.

