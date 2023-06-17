In a game that prides itself on tradition and unwritten rules, Tim Anderson, the talented shortstop for the Chicago White Sox, found himself at the center of a heated controversy.

After a bat flip celebration following a home run, Anderson faced retaliation from Kansas City pitcher Brad Keller, resulting in a bench-clearing incident. However, it was Anderson's choice of words during the altercation that sparked further debate.

Anderson's unapologetic use of a racial slur and his subsequent reflections have ignited a conversation about race, language, and the power dynamics within the sport.

A week later, during a chat at a Starbucks in Baltimore, Anderson is even-keeled as he reflects on what he calls “the incident.”

“I called him a weak-ass f------ n-----,” Anderson told SI. “That’s what I said.”

Following the bat flip incident, tensions escalated when Keller threw a fastball at Anderson's backside, prompting both teams to spill onto the field. Major League Baseball took action by suspending Keller for five games and Anderson for one game.

Anderson's suspension was not solely due to the altercation but also for allegedly using a racial slur against Keller.

In a subsequent interview, Tim Anderson confirmed using the slur and stood firm in his belief that the predominantly white hierarchy of baseball should not dictate how he uses language rooted in oppression.

Tim Anderson's Challenging barriers to changing the game

Miami Marlins v Chicago White Sox

Tim Anderson, the talented shortstop for the Chicago White Sox, is not your typical player. As the only African-American on his team's roster, he often feels out of place in a game where he belongs on the field but not necessarily in the overall culture.

Facing backlash and purpose pitches as a result, Anderson remained unapologetic. He believes that baseball's predominantly white hierarchy should not dictate when and how he can express himself.

For him, the use of a certain racial slur was a natural response in the heat of the moment, and he questions whether those in power truly understand the experiences of marginalized players.

As one of only 72 black players in a game that was once more than twice as black, Anderson often finds himself isolated. He doesn't share the same interests or experiences as many of his teammates.

This sense of isolation extends beyond the field, as he encounters racial invective online and witnesses the ongoing challenges faced by players of color.

Despite the progress made since Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier, Anderson recognizes that barriers still exist, particularly in the realm of individual expression and fun in the game.

Anderson sees himself as a catalyst for change. He embraces his role as a trailblazer, comparing himself to Robinson, who transformed baseball through his courage and resilience.

While acknowledging that his experiences are distinct from those of Robinson's era, Tim Anderson aims to break down the "have-fun barrier" that persists in the game today.

