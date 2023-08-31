Many consider Chipper Jones to be one of, if not the best, player ever to put on an Atlanta Braves uniform. However, few know that the Hall of Famer's career was nearly over before it began.

The Atlanta Braves' first overall pick in 1990, Chipper Jones had massive expectations placed on his shoulders. He made his debut in 1993, albeit only in eight games. He recorded two hits and a walk in eight plate appearances that season.

While many were expecting the young stud to come into his own in 1994, the then-22 year old received news in the preseason that no aspiring MLB regular wants to hear.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On March 18, Chipper Jones suffered a complete anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in a game against the New York Yankees. Although the 1994 season was shortened due to a player strike, Jones missed all of his team's 113 games that year.

Expand Tweet

"Spring Training 1994. Boggs warming up, Michael Jordan in right field for White Sox, Chipper Jones on ground when he tore his ACL running to first and missing entire ‘94 season, me breaking the rules!" - Donnie Wise

In his 2017 book, Ballplayer, Jones recounted the crushing feeling he had upon hearing the news. However, the 2018 Hall of Fame inductee also credits himself for having the mental fortitude to push forward, stating:

"I needed 24 hours to get my thoughts together. To mourn."

Returning to the Atlanta Braves in 1995, Jones knew that he had to make a splash, or risk being relegated to obscurity. Thankfully, he knew what to do. The 23-year old hit .265/.353/.450 with 23 home runs and 86 RBIs. On account of the stellar bounceback, he finsihed second in NL Rookie of the Year voting that season.

However, it was in the postseason that Chipper Jones really came alive. His three home runs and eight RBIs in fourteen games that postseason were crucial for the Braves beating the Cleveland Indians in the Fall Classic, clinching their first World Series in 38 years.

Chipper Jones, face of a franchise

Not many players can say that they spent their entire 19-year career with one team. Fewer still can lay claim to 468 career homers, 1623 RBIs, and an MVP Award (1999).

However, Jones' incredible comeback is strikingly similar to current Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. After suffering an ACL tear in 2021, Acuna is on track to become the first-ever player to hit 30 home runs and steal 60 bases, just two years after a career-threatening injury of his own. Thankfully, the spirit of Jones appears to be alive and well in Atlanta.