Chipper Jones once made the tough choice to sell his mansion. Moving and selling homes is never an easy choice, but the Atlanta Braves legend wanted to be closer to his family.

According to TMZ reports, Jones sold his 23,000-square-foot home for a stunning $11 million. The retired MLB legend earned a very nice $1.75 million profit. He had initially purchased the home for $9.25 million in 2018.

The home had a ton of assets, including including a glass-encased wine room, sauna, move room, four fireplaces, a playroom with two-story playhouses, a rock climbing wall, a nine-car garage, Olympic-size heated pool, a separate carriage house, four-stall horse stable, gardens and fountains.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The real estate listing said:

“Nestled on 37 wooded acres, this extraordinary estate, the personal home of Hall of Fame athlete Chipper Jones, was designed to allow the considerable beauty of its location to shine. The setting is matched only by the grandeur of the house itself which takes full advantage of the property’s natural surroundings.”

The home started out at $15 million on the market, but the market was stagnant and it began to shift to a buyer's market. Thus, he lowered the price down lower and finally made a sale.

Why Chipper Jones once sold and moved

Chipper Jones cited a decision to move closer to his family as the driving point behind his sale. He wanted to be with them and not off in a big mansion where it was tough to visit, so he moved. He also wanted to downsize, as the house was just too big for him.

Chipper Jones downsized and sold his $11 million mansion

In 2022, Jones bought a Blue Ridge house for $3 million. A bit smaller, this house is 5,788 square feet, has five bedrooms, and 5.5 bathrooms. It's where he officially lives now as well.

Jones played 19 seasons in the MLB, all with the Atlanta Braves. He totaled over 85 bWAR, won an MVP, was a World Series champion and an eight-time All-Star. He also won a Batting Title and two Silver Sluggers.