When Cole Tucker surprised Vanessa Hudgens with stunning 7-carat engagement ring estimated at a whopping $250,000

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have enjoyed documenting their growing romance on social media. Now, there are reports that suggest that the couple could be preparing to tie the knot soon.

Hudgens and Tucker got engaged earlier this year, in February. Hudgens even took to social media to flaunt her stunning 7-carat engagement ring.

As per reports, Hudgens' engagement ring features an oval-shaped diamond set on a thin yellow gold band. Experts claim that the ring is worth an estimated $250,000.

Mike Fried, the CEO of The Diamond Pro, spoke to HELLO! about Hudgens' engagement ring earlier this year and said:

"[Vanessa's] enormous diamond is set on a thin yellow gold band and helps accentuate the size of the stone. Her ring is the epitome of classic, representing her long-term commitment to Cole Tucker."

Fried also claimed that Hudgens' oval-cut engagement ring is a style that has grown in trend. He said:

"An oval cut diamond set on a thin band is a growing trend among engagement rings."

A look at Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens' relationship timeline

Cole Tucker (L) and Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker reportedly met on a Zoom meditation group. They reportedly began dating in Nov. 2020 when they were spotted holding hands in public.

Hudgens and Tucker made their relationship official on Valentine's Day in 2021, and then got engaged in Feb. 2023. Now, it appears that the MLB star and actress are planning to exchange vows.

A look at Cole Tucker's MLB career so far

Cole Tucker made his MLB debut in 2019 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and played four seasons with the franchise. He then had a brief stint with the Colorado Rockies in 2023.

Across five years in the Majors, Tucker has racked up 96 hits, 37 RBIs and five home runs in 159 games. He is currently a free agent but he will be hopeful of agreeing terms with a team before the 2024 season.

