"We first met at a commercial shoot...I was gonna get her number" - Throwback to the time when a commercial shoot played matchmaker between All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander and Kate Upton

Houston Astros star Justin Verlander met actress Kate Upton while filming a commercial for the MLB 2K12 game.

2K Sports released a second digital short in 2012 with Sports Illustrated model Kate Upton demonstrating the game’s analog pitching controls to David Price of the Tampa Bay Rays. Others featured in the ad included Justin Verlander alongside C.J. Wilson and Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jay Bruce.

Verlander later revealed to US Weekly that he was fascinated with Upton's beauty, even promising his friends that he would get her number. He said:

"My favorite celeb encounter was with Kate! We first met at a commercial shoot, and I had my microphone on and didn’t realize. I told my friends that I was gonna get her number and she heard me! But it worked."

Verlander and Kate Upton at the 89th MLB All-Star game.

The couple eventually started dating, before briefly going their separate ways a year later. However, they soon reconciled in the Bahamas over a romantic dinner, with the MLB star finally popping the question in 2016.

In 2017, he flew to Italy after winning the World Series with the Astros, where he married Upton in a grand ceremony. The couple later welcomed their daughter. Genevieve, whom they had nicknamed Vivi, in November 2018.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton donated his weekly MLB paycheck during the pandemic

The couple did their part for the community during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic by donating Verlander's weekly MLB paychecks. In an Instagram post in April 2020, they announced that they would be donating to a different charity every week.

"Recently the @mlb announced they will be continuing to send paychecks to players while the season is suspended. @kateupton and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they’re doing during the COVID-19 crisis."

The couple have been ever-present on social media supporting social causes across the country, while also updating their fans with posts from the entire family.

Verlander and Upton were recently spotted on the 2022 MLB All-Star game red carpet with Vivi. Fans were unable to contain their excitement after seeing the adorable family. Now, at the twilight of his career, Justin Verlander continues to go strong with the Astros as they aim to win their first World Series since 2017.

