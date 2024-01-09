"When you're convicted of that kind of crime, that is it" - MLB insider explains why Rays could terminate Wander Franco's contract

The Tampa Bay Rays may have to operate without shortstop Wander Franco for the 2024 season. Dominican Republic authorities are currently investigating the infielder for accusations of an alleged relationship with a minor.

Last week, Franco met with a judge who granted his release on the condition that he return to meet with authorities once a month. According to ESPN, he was also ordered to pay a fine of $34,000.

The ongoing investigation is not good news for Rays, who signed Franco to an 11-year, $182 million extension in 2021. Ken Rosenthal breaks down how messy this situation can get and does not see the slugger playing much during the 2024 season.

"Even if Franco is found not guilty in the Dominican Republic, even if he is not charged, Major League Baseball has the right under this joint domestic violence agreement, to suspend him," Rosenthal said on Foul Territory TV.

Even if Wander Franco is not found guilty, MLB could decide to suspend him. It is what they did to Trevor Bauer during the 2022 season.

"If he is convicted of this kind of crime, sexual abuse of a minor, under immigration law, this would constitute a felony of that kind that you could bar a player for. Actually, it would bar him automatically from the country. When you're convicted of that kind of crime, that is it," Rosenthal added.

Rosenthal then stated that if he were found guilty, it would bar him from the country. That would allow the Rays to terminate the enormous extension, given that Franco could not execute the contract.

With the likely absence of Wander Franco, who do the Rays turn to this upcoming season?

Tampa Bay Rays v Seattle Mariners

The Rays will have trouble trying to replace Wander Franco this upcoming season. Last season, he was on a tear, hitting .281/.344/.475 with a career-high 17 home runs and 58 RBIs.

Many insiders predict the team will fill Franco's absence internally. Last season, both Taylor Walls and Osleivis Basabe filled in at shortstop at the end of the season.

In 99 games, Walls hit .201/.305/.333 with eight home runs and 36 RBIs. Basabe played in 31 games, hitting .218/.277/.310 with one home run and 12 RBIs.

Both players were solid when their names were called on. Given that Franco's status is uncertain, they will likely split most of the work at the position this upcoming season. This is not the route the front office would like to go, but their hands are tied.

