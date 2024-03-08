"When dad dress you” - Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares glimpse of son Knox donning cute attire curated by father

Alex Bregman is up and running in spring training as he featured for the Astros against the St. Louis Cardinals. Although he couldn't register any hits on Thursday. Bregman's wife, Reagan Elizabeth, shared a cute picture of baby Knox in an adorable attire curated by his father. The caption of the story read:

"When dad dress you"

Screenshot from Reagan Elizabeth's story on Instagram

Reagan and her son Knox have been actively observing all of the Astros spring training routines and the Grapefruit League games in order to support Alex Bregman in his quest to win yet another World Series title with Houston.

Knox was earlier observed accompanying his father to the training and joyfully indulging in some light training himsels surrounded by Houston stars who adored the kid.

Despite firing a blank last night in the win against the Cardinals, Bregman is sure to learn from his shortcomings early on to work on them before the opening day of the 2024 MLB season.

Stars were on the show for the Houston Astros on Thursday night as Mauricio Dubon, Yordan Alvarez, and Kyle Tucker registered multiple hits while Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena registered one hit a piece as the Stros took down the Cardinals by a score line of 6-3.

Cristian Javier showcased his might at the mound, pitching for three innings, giving up two runs on three hits but striking out six batters in the process.

Free agency battle for Alex Bregman will look like a run at the Subway Series next offseason

According to MLB analyst Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Alex Bregman's free agency after the 2024 MLB season will have some serious contenders to lure his services to their organizations. He named the New York Yankees and the New York Mets to battle it out for Bregman in hopes of registering a permanent fix at third base for either ballclub next offseason.

While Houston Astros GM Dana Brown emphasized the fact that they will do everything in their power to keep Alex Bregman stuck at Minute Maid Park after 2024, the first step will definitely be Bregman hitting free agency.

"With Bregman this year, we are going to make him an offer at some point," Brown told MLB.com. "He has done great things for this organization. We told him at some point we are going to make him an offer."

Once Alex is a free agent, it wouldn't be a surprise that many ballclubs would come after his talents, as he has showcased his skillset in both aspects of the game over the years with Houston.

