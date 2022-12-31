In January 2022, Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz learned he would be inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. However, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and his former teammate Manny Ramirez were denied entry in the final year of consideration.

Lamenting the MLB legends' exclusion from HOF due to their steroid-tainted past, Big Papi said:

“Not having them join me at this time is something that is hard for me to believe to be honest with you. Those guys did it all.”

NBC Sports Boston @NBCSBoston Dan Shaughnessy reacts to David Ortiz being elected into baseball HOF: "It's a big celebration in Red Sox nation." Dan Shaughnessy reacts to David Ortiz being elected into baseball HOF: "It's a big celebration in Red Sox nation." https://t.co/n3DPek84gQ

"Dan Shaughnessy reacts to David Ortiz being elected into baseball HOF." - NBC Sports Boston

Certainly, when the news broke in the MLB world about Ortiz's much-awaited enshrinement, the Red Sox nation was overwhelmed with pride and happiness.

Ortiz, who tested positive for PEDs in 2003 got on the HOF ballot in his first year of eligibility. After MLB started a structured program in 2004, Ortiz never tested positive for any prohibited drugs. However, his drug test sample in 2003 turned out to be positive when the league tested players for PEDs as part of a covert study to better understand the extent of their use in baseball.

David Ortiz inducted into the Hall of Fame

87th MLB All-Star Game SAN DIEGO, CA: David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox sits in the dugout (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

In July 2022, the Boston Red Sox veteran was formally inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. As he geared up for his speech, chants of "Papi, Papi, Papi!" erupted.

"Welcome to baseball immortality, David Ortiz." - National Baseball Hall Of Fame and Museum

It certainly took time for Ortiz to process that he became a part of an elite platform

“Man, I haven’t processed it yet. It kind of takes me a minute. I’m so used to watching it on TV. I can’t believe I’m sitting out there with all the superstars, the greatest.”

In his first year of eligibility, Ortiz earned 77.9% of the votes. He is currently the fifth member of the Red Sox to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot. The other former players are Pedro Martinez (2015), Wade Boggs (2005), Carl Yastrzemski (1989), and Ted Williams (1966).

It was indeed a proud day for Ortiz, who will doubtless remember it for the rest of his life.

Poll : 0 votes