When Derek Jeter proposed wife Hannah Jeter with stunning 3-Carat engagement ring worth up to $300,000

In 2015, MLB legend Derek Jeter proposed to his now-wife, Hannah, with a dazzling 3-carat engagement ring valued at up to $300,000. The Hall-of-Famer opted for a classy ring that exuded the same level of elegance as his performance on the baseball diamond.

Originally, the engagement had been kept under wraps by the usually private Derek Jeter but it was later revealed by entertainment tabloid, Page Six. The engagement ring, reportedly made of a high-cost diamond, caught the attention of gemologists worldwide.

In an NJ.com article, experts were asked about the diamond's characteristics and valuation. Albert Dahl, a GIA graduate gemologist, estimated the stone to be between 2.5 to 3 carats.

Mark Keeney, the marketing Vice President at Ritani.com, described the ring as having a 3 carat round center stone, set in a platinum French-set band. Keeney estimated its value to be close to a lavish $300,000.

On the other hand, Forevermark diamond expert Kristen Trustey estimated Hannah's brilliant solitaire diamond ring to be between 4 and 5 carats, valued around $400,000. These assessments clearly highlight Derek Jeter's impeccable taste in selecting a timeless and valuable symbol of their commitment.

The Jeters had been linked for nearly three years before making their first red carpet debut at the 2015 Met Gala. They finally tied the knot in 2016.

Yankees legend Derek Jeter's class shines through on and off the field

Derek Jeter, who served as the team's captain, led the Yankees to five World Series victories. Following his retirement from playing, Jeter stayed engaged in the world of sports and led the Miami Marlins as their CEO till 2022. His Hall of Fame induction in 2020, with an overwhelming vote of confidence, cemented his place among the baseball greats.

However, Jeter's iconic standing in the baseball community isn't solely defined by his prowess on the field but also by his contributions beyond it.

In 1996, Derek Jeter established the Turn 2 Foundation, a charitable organization with a mission to help teenagers steer clear of drug and alcohol addiction. The foundation also provides scholarships and rewards to individuals who excel academically. Since 2009, Jeter has also taken on the role of ambassador for Weplay, a website aimed at inspiring children to participate in sports.

Jeter's efforts to improve the world through his actions show and it makes him one of the greatest MLB players of all time.

