It is no secret that New York Yankees and New York Mets fans have a dislike for one another, and the hostility has always been there for everyone to see, even Derek Jeter.

The significance of a game between the two cross-town rivals cannot be argued, you just know it, it is one of those games no player wants to lose.

Derek Jeter, a former Yankee legend and captain, re-affirmed that palpable relationship while on the BarstoolSportsTV podcast.

When asked how he dealt with the hate from the Mets' fanbase, he said he didn’t receive any.

“Mets fans no, because Mets fans didn’t have anything to say,” replied Jeter.

He did go on to revisit the 2000 MLB World Series final and stressed just how incredibly important and big that particular series was. Losing that might just have meant him leaving town, as quoted by him:

“They did win when we played them in the World Series in 2000, and I’ve said that was the one series that we absolutely could not lose. I would have, I am not joking when I say it, I would have probably moved out of the city. I lived in Manhattan my whole career, I would have moved if we had lost to the Mets."

The Yankees went on to win that final four games to one, and their 26th overall championship.

One thing that’s evident is the sheer disdain for one another, and don’t expect that to die anytime soon.

Derek Jeter was named the World Series MVP in 2001

The 2000 World Series championship final was significant for a number of reasons.

It was the first World Series contest between two New York teams since the 1956 World Series. It was called the “Subway Series” due to cross-town rivalry.

The Yankees won the series comfortably in five games to win their third consecutive championship and their 26th overall. Derek was named the World Series Most Valuable Player for his fantastic efforts on the field.

“I’d be lying if I said this one wasn’t more gratifying,” Jeter told the New York Times after Game 5. “I mean, we struggled this year. We had tough times.”

Jeter tied multiple five-game World Series records with his nine hits and six runs scored. His 19 total bases set a record too. In the five games he played, he batted .409 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two RBIs and three walks.

