“When DJ says you're wrong, you're wrong,” “DJ knows better than the ump” - New York Yankees fans rip into home plate umpire for his inconsistent calls against DJ LeMahieu

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is known as one of the best-natured players in the league. So when he argues with the home plate umpire over a missed ball or strike call, everyone knows something is up.

That's exactly what happened in the sixth inning of tonight's game against the Boston Red Sox. With a 2-0 count, LeMahieu had some words for the home plate umpire after he called an outside strike. And it wasn't just any outside strike; it was several inches off the plate.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks DJ has some words for the ump DJ has some words for the ump https://t.co/cAJAxPGnRT

The game was 6-5 for the Yankees, so every call counted. Pitcher Matt Strahm is a left-handed pitcher with a wide, sweeping delivery, which can be deceiving for umpires calling balls and strikes. However, this pitch was pretty clearly a ball.

The strangest part about this call is that the umpire seemed to have things under control until LeMahieu's sixth inning at bat. In his at bat prior, LeMahieu took three very similar pitches on the outside corner for balls. He walked in that at bat.

Julian Cunningham @thegioplay three super good takes from DJ and three great calls by the ump three super good takes from DJ and three great calls by the ump https://t.co/lXhEmucRP2

It appears the umpire tightened up the strike zone after that. New York Yankees fans immediately took to Twitter to make their disapproval known.

LeMahieu carries himself in a calm, collected manner during at bats. He rarely speaks to the home plate umpire.

When this umpire's scorecard comes out after the game, he might come under some fire from Yankees fans.

New York Yankees fans roast home plate umpire after he makes a ball call against DJ LeMahieu

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is batting .267 on the season

The umpire was lucky that this game took place in Fenway Park. In Yankee Stadium, he would've received a shower of boos.

Devin Jasso @dj38_ Is this ump ok? Is this ump ok?

After each game, Twitter users share umpires' scorecards, which rate them out of 100 on their accuracy.

John @jammyblam This ump was ok until the JD AB and now the DJ AB like tighten tf up This ump was ok until the JD AB and now the DJ AB like tighten tf up

With 40 walks this season, it's safe to say DJ LeMahieu knows his way around the strike zone.

DJ-NY2 @RealGarryC 🏻 @TalkinYanks LeMachine knows the strike zone. Like Cone said the strike zone is moving around now @TalkinYanks LeMachine knows the strike zone. Like Cone said the strike zone is moving around now 👎🏻 https://t.co/sUnIFpiltf

In the fifth inning, the umpire called a clear strike as ball four for the Red Sox.

Some fans speculate that umpires become more generous with the strike zone as the game progresses. They say it's to speed up the game.

. @Yankees_Heat_ @TalkinYanks All of the sudden, the HP umpire feels generous @TalkinYanks All of the sudden, the HP umpire feels generous 😂😂

Since the game was at Fenway Park, the umpire received cheers instead of boos for the call.

Bradley @BradIey98 @TalkinYanks Ump must’ve loved hearing the crowd roar. All he wants to hear suddenly @TalkinYanks Ump must’ve loved hearing the crowd roar. All he wants to hear suddenly

At the time of writing, the New York Yankees are up 6-5 on the Boston Red Sox in the ninth inning.

