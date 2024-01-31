When ex-Astros pitcher Joe Smith and wife Allie's fundraising effort generated $525,000 for HelpCureHD Foundation to combat Huntington’s Disease

Former Houston Astros pitcher Joe Smith and his wife, Allie LaForce, who is TNT's popular sports reporter, are helping raise money for the couple's charity, the HelpCureHD Foundation.

They hosted the annual event, the HelpCureHD Gala, which has gained buzz over the last few years, at Union Station in Minute Maid Park.

Along with former Astros teammates and owners Jim Crane and his wife Whitney, players Ryan Pressly and his wife Kat, Kyle Tucker, and former Astros star Tony Kemp attended the Gala event. They helped raise a record-breaking $525,000 for the HelpCureHD Foundation in September 2022.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The money will help the non-profit organization fight against Huntington's disease (HD) while also assisting prospective parents with pre-implantation genetic diagnosis and in vitro fertilization (PGD-IVF) therapies.

The evening included an auction of enticing packages, including a three-night stay in Napa at the Four Seasons, Crane’s personal seats at a ballpark located in the Diamond Club, and a chance to throw the first pitch. In another package, there were two guaranteed tickets to every home game of the Astros in the postseason.

The live auction saw some stiff competition as Crane refused to outbid, keeping auctioneer Johnny Bravo occupied. OOVA was the presenting sponsor of the event, while Fees Parker Wines provided sips for the evening.

In a big moment, Shaftel Diamonds donated a 22-carat Asscher-cut tanzanite gem set in 18-karat white gold with accent diamonds and mandarin garnets.

“We are incredibly grateful and inspired,” LaForce said. “Our goal every year is to raise more money than the previous year. We believe when people see what we are doing, and meet our HelpCureHD families, they will be supporters for life.

What is the aim of the Joe Smith and Allie LaForce-led HelpCureHD Foundation?

The HelpCureHD Foundation is inspired by Joe Smith's mother, Lee Smith. She was diagnosed with HD in 2012 and died in 2020.

HD is a dreadful neurological disease that affects about 30,000 Americans each year. It gradually damages nerve cells in the brain, resulting in eruptive mood swings, memory loss, emotional outbursts, and a variety of other neurological problems.

The couple made a promise to eradicate Huntington's disease through this foundation. According to their website, they have helped 135 families battle this disease financially.

Even Joe Smith and his sister have a 50% chance of inheriting Huntington's disease, but both siblings are prepared to face it.

"My sister and I have a 50/50 chance of inheriting Huntington’s disease. We will deal with that when it comes along," Joe Smith said.

Still lesser known than Alzheimer, the disease needs awareness among the general public and donors can help such non-profit organizations to help the community.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.