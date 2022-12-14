When is Fernando Tatis Jr.'s wife? Meet Maria Tatis

Next year will mark the return of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. Many in the baseball world wait with bated breath as they anticipate the raw skill that we will see from the shortstop next season.

After spending the first half of the 2022 season on the injury list, Fernando Tatis Jr. got himself in trouble of a different kind. He tested positive for a performance-inducing substance in August and received a suspension from the MLB for 80 games.

TXRangersUpdates @TXRUpdates Fernando Tatis Jr on opening day with the Rangers Fernando Tatis Jr on opening day with the Rangers https://t.co/4EWz4GudoK

"Fernando Tatis Jr on opening day with the Rangers" - TXRangers Updates

Although the San Diego Padres star appealed the verdict, the league did not budge, and Tatis Jr. ended up missing the entire 2022 season. Thankfully for Padres fans, he will be back in action early next season.

Tatis Jr. is an electrifying player. In 2021, at the age of 22, he hit more home runs than any other player in the National League, blasting 42 bombs. He has won a pair of Silver Slugger Awards, having hit 81 total home runs and 195 RBIs in only three seasons.

With the acquisition of Xander Bogaerts from the Boston Red Sox, some have questioned how the two shortstops will accommodate each other. Tatis Jr. is under contract with the Padres until 2035.

So much of the coverage of Tatis Jr. has been caught up in the suspension drama that fans are fairly unaware of his personal life. At a young age, Tatis is married to a lovely young Dominican woman named Maria Tatis.

Devine Sports Gospel @DevineGospel There isn’t a Free Agent that will make as close of an impact on their team as Fernando Tatis Jr. will when he returns April 20th There isn’t a Free Agent that will make as close of an impact on their team as Fernando Tatis Jr. will when he returns April 20th https://t.co/MK3v8ePj2r

"There isn’t a Free Agent that will make as close of an impact on their team as Fernando Tatis Jr. will when he returns April 20th" - Divine Sports Gospel

Although not very much is known about Maria, we know that she hails from the Dominican Republic and splits her time between her homeland and San Diego, where her husband plays.

Tatis Jr. is the son of Fernando Tatis Sr., who played for various teams between 1997 and 2010, including the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets. Tatis Jr. does not have any kids, although we can be sure that if he does, they will be baseball sensations.

Fernando Tatis Jr. eyes big return in 2023

The San Diego Padres went above and beyond expectations in 2022, making it all the way to the NLCS. The team will be ecstatic to have their top hitter back. In an increasingly competitive NL West division, the stage is set for Fernando Tatis Jr. to shine.

