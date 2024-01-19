When former Mariners star Robinson Cano capped 2017 All-Star Game MVP title with $65,450 Corvette Grand Sport

Love him or hate him, Robinson Cano packed a lot of accomplishments into his MLB career. One of four players to have won both a World Series and a World Baseball Classic, the Dominican's accomplishments are many.

Cano smashed onto the scene in 2005 for the Yankees. That year, the 22-year old hit .297/.320/.456 with 14 home runs and 62 RBIs, enough to finish second in Rookie of the Year voting. However strong his freshman season was, almost everybody understood that he was just getting started.

After winning four straight Silver Slugger Awards with the Yankees between 2010 and 2013, Cano inked a ten-year, $240 deal with the Seattle Mariners as a free agent in late 2013. In Seattle, the second baseman continued to produce among the league's very best.

"GAME WINNER. Robinson Cano wins the #ASG for the American League with a 10th inning home run" - FOX Sports: MLB

In 2017, Robinson Cano was selected to appear in his eighth career All-Star game. at Marlins Park in Miami. In the top of the tenth inning, Cano went deep off of Chicago Cubs pitcher Wade Davis to win the game for the AL. In turn, Cano was named the game's MVP and rewarded with a brand new Corvette Grand Sport from Chevrolet.

The flashy automobile had a retail value of about $65,000 at the time, but Cano did not pay a dime. The blue-tinted car possessed the capability to reach 60 miles per hour in just 3.6 seconds, and was as dependable a reward as the Seattle Mariners star could have asked for.

"[PICS] Chevrolet Rewards 2017 MLB All-Star MVP Robinson Canó with a Corvette Grand Sport #Corvette #MVP" - CorvetteBlogger

Unfortunately for Cano, the 2017 was the last season in which his reputation was in tact. The following year, 2018, Cano was suspended after testing positive for Furosemide, a substance classified as a performance enhancing-drug by MLB. Robinson Cano then retired after playing as a member of the Atlanta Braves during the 2022 season. Currently, Robinson Cano plays for the Dubai Wolves of Baseball United.

Robinson Cano's flashy car will always remind him of his MLB zenith

Although Cano's name came to be scandalized, he was virtually untouchable in 2017. While he may never play in MLB again, the memory of winning that car will be something he can cherish forever, regardless of how his career ended up. Regardless of your opinion of him, we can all agree that the infielder treated onlookers to some pretty special moments over the course of his nearly-two decades in the show.

