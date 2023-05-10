In April 1999, former New York Mets star Darryl Strawberry was busted for soliciting sex from an undercover cop, Kellie Daniel, of the Tampa police, a decoy in a prostitution sting.

Back then, he was playing with the New York Yankees and was preparing to return to the roster after undergoing surgery to remove a tumor and 24 inches of his colon.

Apparently, Strawberry in his Ford Expedition, was parked near Cafe Con Trey, which shares a stretch of highway on the outskirts of downtown Tampa. There, he encountered Kellie Daniel who was posing as an undercover police. As published by Guardian, here's how the conversation unfolded between Darryl and Kellie:

Strawberry: Where is the good stuff?'

Daniel: I am the good stuff.

Strawberry: How can I get some good stuff to party with?

Daniel: From anyone on the street.

Next, Strawberry mentions that he says he wants to 'party' with her.

To which, Daniel asks, what exactly he wants.

Strawberry: I want it all.

Daniel: You mean you want straight sex?

Strawberry: Yes.

When she asks how much money he is interested to pay, he mentioned $$50.

Next, he was arrested by the Tampa police for the derogatory incident. He was set free after paying a bond of $6,000 later.

MLB suspended Darryl Strawberry for being inappropriate with female undercover cop

Darryl Strawberry of the New York Yankee

Three weeks after being put behind bars for soliciting sex from an undercover cop, Darryl Strawberry received a 140-day suspension from the MLB for the incident.

On his return, he failed to make an impact in the 1999 MLB season except blasting a three-run home run that helped the Yankees move on to the ALCS.

In 2000, Strawberry tested positive for cocaine during spring training. The former MLB commissioner Bud Selig eventually decided to suspend him for the entire 2000 season, which essentially also marked the end of his big league career.

