In a February 2009 ESPN interview with Peter Gammon, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez accused Selena Roberts, former senior writer for Sports Illustrated, of stalking him and invading his home.

Apparently, Rodriguez claimed that Selena was trying to concord a story that the former star shortstop resorted to steroids while playing baseball in high school. To prove the lie, the former Sports Illustrated writer resorted to invading his privacy to collect evidence.

As per Rodriguez, he used performance-enhancing drugs between 2001 and 2003 while playing for the Texas Rangers.

"Prior to Texas, I really had -- at that time in Seattle, I had never even heard of a player taking a substance, a steroid of any kind in my Seattle days," said A-Rod. I mean, I know this lady from Sports Illustrated, Selena Roberts, is trying to throw things out there that in high school I tried steroids. I mean, that's the biggest bunch of baloney I've ever heard in my life."

He added:

"I mean, what makes me upset is that Sports Illustrated pays this lady, Selena Roberts, to stalk me. This lady has been thrown out of my apartment in New York City. This lady has five days ago just been thrown out of the University of Miami police for trespassing. And four days ago, she tried to break into my house where my girls are up there sleeping, and got cited by the Miami Beach police."

He continued:

"I have the paper here. This lady is coming out with all these allegations, all these lies because she's writing an article for Sports Illustrated, and she's coming out with a book on me in May. Really respectable journalists are following this lady off the cliff and following her lead. And that, to me, is unfortunate."

Before joining Texas Rangers, Rodriguez played with the Seattle Mariners from 1994 to 2000. The team selected him as their top pick in the 1993 MLB draft before he made his major league debut the next year.

Selena Roberts was the whistleblower of Alex Rodriguez's steroid use

Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees

In February 2009, Selena Roberts of Sports Illustrated along with David Epstein reported that former New York Yankees star, Alex Rodriguez, had tested positive for testosterone and Primobolan in 2003. A-Rod was playing for the Texas Rangers back then.

The drug test was conducted by MLB to determine whether a mandatory drug testing programme might be necessary. In total, 104 out of 1200 players, including Ale Rodriguez, tested positive. All the players agreed to undergo the drug tests anonymously.

It's worth noting that Alex Rodriguez received his first MVP Award, hit 300 career home runs and earned a Silver Slugger Award during the MLB 2003 season when he had failed the drug test.

