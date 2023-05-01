In December 2017, former Oakland Athletics star Jose Canseco was sacked by NBC Sports over his unacceptable comments on women.

After a while following his MLB departure, Canseco bagged a job with NBC Sports as the Studio Analyst for Oakland Athletics games during 2018 MLB season. However, he lost the chance of making a comeback, thanks to his controversial Twitter rant.

In a series of tweets, the ex-A's player openly questioned the large number of sexual harassment allegations made against politicians back then.

"What is going on with all these politicians molesting women? I've been molested by several women and never complained," read one of Canseco's tweet.

"Well, I mean I've been beaten by women taken advantage of by women and molested by women. I never complain but it was kind of a turn-on," read another tweet.

Jose Canseco's 2017 tweets

His tweets were posted on the same day when junior United States senator Kirsten Gillibrand harshly denounced former US President Donald Trump's Twitter post about her.

Kirsten Gillibrand @SenGillibrand Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. twitter.com/realdonaldtrum… You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. twitter.com/realdonaldtrum…

She refused to be silenced by Trump over sexual misconduct claims against him by various women. Meanwhile, Canseco ended up losing his NBC Sports job, as his opinions didn't reflect the values of the network.

Oakland Athletics released statement after Jose Canseco landed in hot water for his tweets

Jose Canseca of the Oakland Athletics

On December 13, 2017, Oakland Athletics released a statement on Twitter after Jose Canseco posted derogatory tweets about politicians and women.

"We were disappointed to learn of Mr. Canseco's statements. Mr. Canseco is not an employee of the Athletics," the A's statement said. "And his statements do not reflect the values of our organization or those of our most trusted partners."

"A statement from the Oakland A's." - Oakland A's

Canseco made his MLB debut with the Athletics after being drafted in the 15th round of the 1982 draft. He played with them from 1985–1992 before being traded to the Texas Rangers

