Johnny Damon is a former MLB player who played for seven different teams over 18 years. He was a two-time All-Star and a two-time World Series winner, with the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and the New York Yankees in 2009. Since his retirement, he has been closely followed for his support for former US President Donald Trump, as he has been quite vocal about that on social media.

In 2021, Damon was arrested in Windermere, Florida for Driving Under Influence (DUI). He was with his wife Michelle Mangan-Damon. When the bodycam footage was found of the incident, it was revealed that the former outfielder and his wife were struggling with the police once they were pulled over.

The footage was revealed by the Windermere Police Department mere hours after the incident had taken place on February 19, 2021. Johnny was sly enough to bring up his political affiliations in the middle by saying that some men were targeting him because of his support for Trump.

“Hey, bro, I’m a good guy and I know people are trying to target me because I’m a Trump supporter,” Damon had said.

The couple was seen scuffling with the officer when he tried to grab Michelle, as she disobeyed commands by the officer to remain inside the vehicle. Michelle repeatedly asked the cop to not touch her in an abusive way and broke free and walked away.

Johnny Damon was DUI four times the prescribed limit

Johnny Damon was driving under the influence of alcohol. After his test, he reportedly had a blood alcohol level range of .294 to .300, which was nearly four times the Florida state limit of .08. The 48-year-old was charged by the officers for DUI, and his wife Michelle was charged for battery on a police officer.

What outraged most fans and the public after the incident was Johnny Damon's efforts to pacify the officer by saying that he's pro-police. That had come up mere months after the George Flyod incident had shaken up the entire country.

“Believe me, I am Blue Lives Matter,” Damon said. “What are you doing right now? We are all for cops. Guys, we are all for cops.”

