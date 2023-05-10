In February 2020, former San Francisco Giants star Aubrey Huff's unapologetic stance on kidnapping Iranian women left radio host Joe Fortenbaugh in deep shock.

Apparently, in January 2020, former San Francisco Giants star, Huff created a stir on social media after he spoke about invading Iran and kidnapping their women on Twitter.

"Let’s get a flight over and kidnap about 10 each. We can bring them back here as they fan us and feed us grapes, amongst other things…," wrote Huff quote-tweeting another user's tweet.

Mona Eltahawy @monaeltahawy When the president of the United States has been accused of sexual assault by more than a dozen women, is it any wonder a sports stars advocates for the kidnap and rape of Iranian women?



Who else kidnap & rape women...oh I know! ISIS.



A month later, even though Aubrey Huff made significant contributions to the San Francisco Giants championship season in 2010, the team chose not to invite him to their World Series reunion.

It seems that the contentious tweets Huff shared regarding the kidnapping of Iranian women and his opposition to the Giants hiring a female coach have contributed to his situation.

After the news of the Giants prohibiting Huff from participating in the team's 2010 World Series reunion spread, 95.7 The Game asked Huff to join the "Joe, Lo & Dibs" show and share his perspective.

The interview didn't go as planned for the radio station, though, as Huff's unfiltered way of speaking left the host flabbergasted. Here's a sneak peek of the entire conversation:

Joe: When people get outraged about the things you say, when you talk about kidnapping Iranian women, it seems like you don’t even bother to try and understand the other side when you want them to understand your side.

Huff: You sound upset, my friend.

Joe: Absolutely. It’s extraordinarily offensive listening to you.

Huff: Well, I’m not one bit sad that you’re offended. I’m sorry about that, pal. I can’t do nothing about that.

Joe: I can completely understand why the Giants would want nothing to do with you. It’s a shame because we came on today wanting to see your point of view.

Fortenbaug was taken aback by Huff's conduct, and the interview concluded abruptly.

Aubrey Huff clarified his tweet on Iranian women

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants

After former San Francisco Giants star Aubrey Huff landed in hot water for his controversial take on abducting Iranian women, he decided to clarify his opinion.

He said that it was a joke and wondered if people still had a sense of humor. He also expressed his desire to rescue Iranian women from the way they are treated and bring them to the US. There, they would be grateful and show their appreciation by fanning him and feeding him grapes.

“Does nobody have a sense of humor anymore!?”, Aubrey Huff said. “The way Iranian women are treated over there, I simply wanted (to) say I’d go there (to) rescue them & bring them back (to) the states. And they would be so thankful (to) escape that hell that they’d fan me & feed me grapes. Never said rape!”

He added:

“In light of today’s post about rescuing Iranian women from that s–t hole. This is what I would imagine grateful Iranian women would do to show their appreciation to any man who saved them from the a–holes that beat them, & make them wear a long tunic & scarf in 110 degree heat.”

The former 2× World Series champion (2010, 2012) played in the MLB from 2000-2012. Aubrey Huff made his major league debut with Tampa Bay Rays in 2000 after getting picked by the team in the 1998 MLB draft.

