In July 2007, former outfielder Gary Sheffield came forward with startling racial allegations against the New York Yankees, in an interview with HBO's "Real Sports."

Sheffield played for the New York Yankees from 2004 to 2006. He said that during his tenure in the Bronx, he observed the differential treatment of white and black players by former manager Joe Torre.

"I know when I was (with the Yankees), the couple of blacks that were there, every one of them had an issue with the organization, said Sheffield. They weren't treated liked everybody else.

"I got called out in a couple of meetings that I thought were unfair. ... (Torre) had a message to get across to the whole team, so he used me to get the message across. Since I was there, I just saw that they run their ship different."

Sheffield's interview with HBO took place while he was still playing with the Detroit Tigers (2007-08).

Gary Sheffield spoke up about Derek Jeter's racial background

In the same interview on HBO's "Real Sports," former MLB star Gary Sheffield was asked by host Andrea Kremer about his opinion on Derek Jeter's foothold in the Yankees, as the HOFer is from a mixed heritage.

Sheffield responded by saying that Jeter is not 'all the way black'. He also said how Jeter continued expressing to him his preconceived opinions about Torre. However, Sheffield reckons that was just because Jeter received better care from the team, so he won't comprehend the former's predicament.

"Derek Jeter used to come to me and try to tell you what Joe Torre is all about. 'He's a good man. He's this, he's that.' But like I tell Derek Jeter, 'That's you. It's one thing that they treat you a certain way; you don't feel what other people feel,'" Sheffield said.

After playing for the Yankees for two years, Gary Sheffield was traded to the Detroit Tigers on Nov. 10, 2006.

