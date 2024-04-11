"When you're giving max effort, you're going to get hurt" - Ex-MLB All-Star Mo Vaughn blames analytics over pitch clock for rising injuries

The MLB has seen a lot of injuries in the first few weeks of the season, especially for pitchers. This has caused a troubling situation for franchises to manage their rotations and bullpens.

There have been a lot of divided opinions over the possible cause of this problem that is adversely affecting the league. One of the reasons being speculated for the rise in pitcher injuries is the MLB's pitch clock rule.

This initiative was introduced last year to reduce the overall game time. However, starting this season, the league further reduced the pitch clock timing due to which a pitcher has to throw rapidly without getting enough rest in between.

Some see no relation between the pitch clock rule and injuries, blaming the players for pushing themselves to get higher velocity without thinking of the consequences. Former MLB All-Star Mo Vaughn is one of those who think that the players are getting hurt because of their obsession to always pitch in max.

“When you're out there giving max effort every pitch, you are going to get hurt. That's my philosophy behind it,” former MLB slugger Vaughn said to TMZ Sports.

Vaughn blamed that over-dependence on analytics in recent years rather than the player for the current situation.

“I think in some instances, analytical analytics. And I always said there's a place for analytics, but it can't be the end,” Vaughn added.

“There’s a place for analytics in the game and we must use those things. But the good managers know the field. They understand what they see. And what they see is far better than anything that can come on a sheet.”

MLB needs to address the rising pitcher injuries with urgency

The number of injuries is getting higher with each passing day. Players are getting season-ending and no-timeline injuries that are forcing teams to alter their plans.

Several notable pitchers such as the Guardians’ Shane Bieber, the Braves’ Spencer Strider, the Yankees’ Jonathan Loaisiga, the Astros’ Flamber Valdez and the Marlins’ Eury Perez have recently suffered elbow injuries and as a result, have been sidelined.

The league is yet to provide any statement on the matter, but the more time it takes, the list could become longer. Dr. Keith Meister, the Head Physician of Texas Rangers, urged teams to handle the big-league call-ups for young prospects more carefully to prevent early career injuries.

Players are reportedly upset with the current situation. Several pitchers such Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw are all currently out due to injuries but are expected to make a return in the coming months.

