"When are we gonna start investigating umps for gambling?" - MLB fans rip home plate umpires over blown call in Blue Jays vs. Orioles

With technology in place, MLB umpires have a target on their back with every wrong call. One such call was made during the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.In the top of the fourth inning with no outs and the Orioles leading 6-3, Zach Eflin threw a 90 mph sinker right down the middle against Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement. However, home plate umpire Brian Walsh didn't call it a strike, attracting scrutiny from fans.&quot;When are we gonna start investigating the umps for gambling? There’s no way these dudes don’t have money down,&quot; one fan appealed for launching an investigation.Another echoed the sentiment:&quot;Maybe they should investigate the umps too. Not just the players.&quot;&quot;Pitch CHALLENGE. I THINK EVERY TEAM should get 1 challenge an inning. If they are correct, then they get to keep challenging,&quot; one asked for better use of technology to overturn such calls.&quot;They need ABS for the playoffs............unless change will make Bryce Harper cry and yell at people,&quot; another mentioned Harper following his recent confrontation with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.&quot;I can’t wait for abs and it just pops up on the big board and tv for millions to see a major league umpire calling a pitch down the middle a ball,&quot; one fan demanded for ABS.&quot;Get rid of home plate umpires. Permanently,&quot; another fan wants to get rid of home plate umpires entirely.Going by the reactions, it seems that fans are frustrated with wrong calls made on a nightly basis. Will that lead to MLB bringing in technology and more fairness to the game?Big change coming up in regards to MLB umpires, says MLB Commissioner Rob ManfredThis year's MLB All-Star game saw the implementation of the Automated Ball-Strike System. ABS has been tested at Triple‑A and spring training before being used on the big stage.In this new system, each team starts with two challenges per game and retains them if the challenge is successful. More importantly, only the pitcher, catcher or batter can initiate a challenge. No help from manager or coaches are allowed. All they need to do is to tap their helmet or cap if they want to take that challenge.Before the All-Star Game, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred hinted at the potential full-fledged introduction of this system in 2026. during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.&quot;This year the emails about bad balls and strike calls have gone up like crazy, because (fans) have now seen that you can do it better, and the sort of theme of the emails is 'What the hell are you waiting for?,'&quot; Manfred said.&quot;We're going to use (the ABS) tonight. It's been used in the minor leagues for several years and we tested it with big league guys in spring training last year. We're in a process directed at bringing it to the big leagues next year.&quot;The All-Star game at Truist Park also saw some calls from home plate umpires being overturned. So, technology could be used to get the right calls.