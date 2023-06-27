In Derek Jeter's captivating documentary series, "The Captain," viewers were treated to an exclusive interview with Jeter's wife, Hannah, who shed light on a lesser-known chapter in the baseball legend's life.

The episode delved into a moment when Jeter found himself in the center of media attention, facing scrutiny for his physical appearance during a challenging time in his career.

On Nov. 30, 2012, Jeter was on the front page of the renowned New York Post. The bold headline, "Derek Eater," accompanied by a snapshot displaying unexpected weight gain of the typically lean and athletic Jeter sparked intrigue and speculation among fans and critics alike.

Apparently, the ankle surgery, which had temporarily sidelined the former shortstop from the game he loved, had affected his physical condition. With limited mobility and an emphasis on recovery, Jeter's training regimen had shifted, leading to a subtle change in his appearance.

In an interesting turn of events, the sixth episode of "The Captain" documentary provided a platform for Hannah Jeter to provide her take on the "Derek Eater" phase ten years later.

Reflecting on their journey, she expressed her inability to see Jeter unhealthy due to his long-standing commitment to an active lifestyle. She also emphasized the importance of addressing challenges head-on.

"I need him to be healthy because he is not a guy that likes to be down and out. So, sort of like, do whatever you can put a bandaid on it, and let’s go," Hannah said.

Derek Jeter had a challenging 2013 season marked by a series of setbacks and injuries.

After undergoing surgery to repair a fractured ankle in Oct. 2012, Jeter faced a prolonged recovery period. Unfortunately, his rehabilitation took an unexpected turn when he suffered a small crack in the same area of his previous ankle fracture.

Due to the setback, Jeter was forced to begin the 2013 season on the disabled list, which was undoubtedly disappointing for both him and Yankees fans.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis met during the lowest phase of his MLB career

Derek Jeter Ceremony

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis' love story began during a pivotal time in the New York Yankees legend's life when he was undergoing rehabilitation for a broken left ankle surgery. Little did he know that his path to recovery would intersect with destiny at a restaurant in New York City.

While enjoying a meal, Jeter had a fortunate encounter with Davis, thanks to a mutual friend who happened to be present that day. As fate would have it, their introduction sparked an immediate connection. The chemistry between the two was undeniable, and a promising bond began to form. As time passed, the couple's relationship grew stronger over the years.

In July 2016, Jeter and Davis took their commitment to the next level, exchanging vows in a beautiful ceremony. Surrounded by family and friends, the couple sealed their love and embarked on a new chapter as husband and wife.

The story of Jeter and Hannah's love story continued with the arrival of four beautiful children.

