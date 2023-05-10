Who are Hannah Davis' parents, Conn and Debi? A glimpse into the personal life and childhood of Derek Jeter's wife

Derek Jeter's wife Hannah Davis is a 32-year-old TV host and model. Davis rose to fame after appearing on the cover of the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Hannah, who was born and brought up in Saint Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, is the youngest of Deborah (née Behm) and Conn Davis' three children. Hannah's father, Conn Davis Sr., played soccer for a number of years. Her mother, Rachel, on the other hand, was a stay-at-home mom.

Hannah Davis participated in advertisements for Blue Label and Ralph Lauren as well as their 2006 Spring/Summer runway show. Disav also served as the spokesperson for Ralph Rocks, a fragrance by Ralph Lauren.

Hannah worked as a model for American Eagle Outfitters, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi's in addition to Victoria's Secret. From 2013 through 2017, Jeter participated in five issues of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and modeled on the cover of the 2015 edition.

Derek Jeter announced the birth of his fourth child with wife Hannah Davis

Derek is 16 years older than Hannah. During the 2012 off-season, while Hannah went out to dinner with her mother in New York, they were introduced by a mutual acquaintance.

Derek proposed to Hannah after three years of dating, and they became engaged in November 2015. River Rose, 17 months, Story Grey, four, and Bella Raine, five, are the couple's three already-existing kids.

The 48-year-old five-time World Series winner and his wife Hannah Davis Jeter had a boy on Monday morning, the former Yankee announced on Instagram.

