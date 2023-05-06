In February 2017 Extra TV interview, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah Davis opened up about her dream of having a large family.

Back then, Mrs. Jeter was already expecting her first child with the former shortstop and debuted her lovely baby bump while promoting the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

“I want a team. Let’s just get through one and we’ll see how I feel,” Hannah shared. “A couple maybe … three or four.”

Six months later, Derek and Hannah's first child, a daughter was born on Aug. 17, 2017. The pair lovingly kept her name, Bella Raine.

Cut to the present, Derek and Hannah share three children together. Their second (Story Grey) and third child (River Rose) were born in January 2019, and December 2021 respectively.

Derek and Hannah's love story started when Jeter met her now-wife through a mutual friend in New York. The pair started dating very soon.

In November 2015, they got engaged and tied the knot the following year on 9 July 2016.

Hannah Davis realized she was expecting her first child with Derek Jeter while shooting in Mexico

Derek Jeter Ceremony: NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Derek and his Wife Hannah Davis walk off the field after the retirement ceremony of Derek's number 2 jersey at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah Jeter had no idea that she was pregnant when she posed for the cover of the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in Mexico.

"I was having fun in Mexico, I didn't know I was pregnant,” she said

Hannah added:

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I figured that much that this would be the next chapter in our lives after getting married. I am really excited to buy all the girly fun stuff.”

Derek and Hannah have kept their lives extremely guarded and away from the limelight. They want their daughters to grow up without the media circus.

