"When he is healthy he is one of the better pitchers" - MLB insider reverberates Carlos Rodon's impetus in Yankees rotation

Carlos Rodon had an injury-ridden, mediocre first season in the Bronx. The New York Yankees signed him in the 2022 offseason, tying him to a multi-year contract. MLB analyst Jon Morosi voiced his appreciation for the ace LHP and said that a healthy Rodon can be the most impactful in the Yankees starting pitching rotation next season.

While discussing Carlos Rodon's decision to show up at the Florida Spring training ahead of others, Jon Morosi said:

"When he is healthy he is one of the better pitchers"

Cashman stated that Rodon "looks really good" and that the Yankees are "very optimistic that Rodon can return to form and be the pitcher we know he can be," according to Bryan Hoch, a New York Yankees reporter.

During his rookie season, Carlos Rodon was pitching through injuries and the 31-year-old went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA over 64.1 innings.

Throughout his career, Rodon has fought with problems with his shoulders and throwing arm, which has reduced his intensity of pitching, and he has had Tommy John surgery. However, in 2021 and 2022, he showed the world what made the Chicago White Sox select him with the third overall pick in the 2014 MLB draft.

Carlos Rodon has what it takes to succeed in the Bronx

He was 14-8 in 2022 with the San Francisco Giants, recording a 2.88 ERA, a 2.25 FIP that led the league, a league-high 12.0 strikeout rate per nine innings, and a nomination to his second All-Star Game. In the National League Cy Young voting, he came in sixth place as well.

That came after a 13-5 campaign with the Chicago White Sox in 2021, where he earned a spot in the All-Star Game, had a 2.37 ERA, and finished fifth in the Cy Young voting. The Yankees are undoubtedly wanting to see the Carlos Rodon they believed they signed last offseason, who has shown promise in recent years.

Rodon has reported early to the Yankees' spring training home, according to general manager Brian Cashman, who made this revelation during a news conference on Thursday.

Carlos Rodon joined New York last winter after agreeing to a six-year, $162 million contract. The Bronx community had high expectations for the southpaw's 2023 campaign, but it didn't turn out that way. He is already working at the Yankees' spring training facility, intending to turn things around in 2024.

