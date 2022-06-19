“When I get hit by pitches, I feel like it really locks me in more” - Anthony Rizzo continues to fire on all cylinders, powers New York Yankees to 8th straight win with a grand slam

The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo continued to dominate the American League as they trounced the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 12-3. Anthony Rizzo had a great game at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a grand slam. The ball was absolutely crushed!

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Anthony Rizzo crushes a grand slam to give the Yankees a 10-1 lead!

This was Rizzo's 17th home run of the year. He is now batting .228 with 47 runs batted in. Rizzo spoke to the media after the game to discuss how locked in he is as of late.

YES Network @YESNetwork A day after Thursday's walk-off, Anthony Rizzo came up big once again. The first baseman hit a grand slam during the Yankees' eight-run fifth inning. #YANKSonYES

"When I get hit by pitches, I feel like it really locks me in more" - Anthony Rizzo

The Yankees are now 48-16 on the season, 11 games ahead of the Blue Jays. It has truly been a historic start for the Yankees. They are on pace for 120 wins, which would break the all-time record of 116 wins set by the Seattle Mariners in 2001.

Anthony Rizzo and Yankees look to continue historic start

The Yankees celebrate their rout of the Toronto Blue Jays 12-3. MLB: New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

The New York Yankees are simply the best team in baseball right now, and it is not even worth debating. As of now, the team has everything going, from their potent offense to their solid starting pitching. The team seems destined for a World Series title, which would be their first since 2009.

Aaron Judge has been performing as the American League MVP. He hit his league-leading 25th home run earlier this week against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX We thought of something better than 24... 25!!!



Aaron Judge with another home run!



(via @yankees)



(via @yankees)

"We thought of something better than 24... 25!!! Aaron Judge with another home run!" - FOX Sports: MLB

The New York Yankees' starting rotation has been brilliant, led by Nestor Cortes, who currently holds a 6-2 record with a 1.94 ERA. The Yankees' team ERA is currently 2.79, which ranks as the best in baseball. The Yankees also rank first in runs per game, with 5.11 runs. The Yankees will look to continue their winning ways this afternoon against Toronto.

