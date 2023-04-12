In May 2008, champion golfer John Daly's ex-wife, Paulette Dean Daly, shut down claims of an affair with former MLB star Roger Clemens. As per the Daily News, Clemens, a married father of four, met Paulette at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, a Palm Springs golf tournament and hit it off.

Speaking about the affair rumors with Clemens, which surfaced years later, Daly set the record straight:

"Yeah, I've known Roger for quite a while, and we are friends."

When asked about her intimate relationship with Clemens in the past, Daly said:

"You know what, I'm really uncomfortable talking about this. I'm just going to have to say, 'No comment.'

Pro golfer John Daly and Paulette Dean tied the knot in 1995. However, the couple got divorced in 1999 after five years of marriage. It's believed that after the breakdown of Dean's marriage to the obstinate golfer, Clemens is alleged to have started dating the beauty.

Roger Clemens and wife continues to be together despite his slew of infidelities

Baseball pitching star Roger Clemens and his wife Debbie. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Former MLB star Roger Clemens have been in the news for many for his infamous infidelities.

Previously, it was reported that he had a decade-long affair with the late country singer Mindy McCready. Next, it was champion golfer John Daly's ex-wife, Paulette Dean Daly.

Interestingly, despite all the alleged claims, Clemens' marriage with his wife, Debbie, has stayed rock solid. The former Yankees star and his wife tied the knot on 24 November 1984. Clemens and Debbie share four sons together.

