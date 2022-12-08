The Bash Brothers were a deadly duo of the Oakland Athletics, consisting of Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire. Both had amazing spells at the A's, eventually leading the team to a World Series title in 1989. Their partnership lasted for seven years as both became prolific hitters.

The moniker Bash Brothers started when Canseco and McGwire would bash into each other after hitting a home run. Both were friends off the field and even after they had left the Oakland Athletics, but everything went down when there were allegations of steroid use by the duo.

In 2005, Canesco released his book 'Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big' where he admitted to using steroids for personal growth. He named quite a few others who he knew were using steroids like him. That sent shockwaves throughout the baseball world, including his teammate McGwire.

McGwire initially denied the allegations when the book came out, but he refused to give any statement in front of court. He eventually admitted to the use of steroids in 2010. Canseco also tweeted about McGwire corking his bat before every game:

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco Mark McGwire corked his bat before every game Mark McGwire corked his bat before every game

Canseco, who, spends most of his days accusing someone or the other on social media, took that dig at his former teammate in 2021 about corking his bat before every game. Corking a baseball bat makes it lighter than other bats and helps the player swing through the line of the ball.

Most of Jose Canseco's allegations could be true

There can be plenty of questions whether Jose Canseco is telling the truth about his long time former friend. Since his 2005 book was released, Canseco has often tried to mend things with his friend, but McGwire has ignored him.

Many fans suggest that Canseco's claim about McGwire corking his bat was in retaliation for years of snubbing. They also felt that Canseco got back at his former teammate, as he always felt overshadowed. McGwire hit 100 more home runs than him.

Jose Canseco's overall personality is quite questionable, though, as he makes random claims, at one point wanting to run for President. Honest assessments were made by other fans claim that 85% of Canseco's allegations of steroid use from the 1980s proved to be true when the MLB released official records.

