Former Oakland Athletics star Jose Canseco acknowledged taking performance-enhancing drugs during his big league playing career.

He also claimed in his 2005 autobiography "Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big" that most MLB players took steroids. Canseco once ventured into the dark talks of former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter's untapped PED power, writing:

"I don't put Derek Jeter in that top group, but I'm impressed by how he became such a first-rate player without using steroids. And, if he'd used steroids, he'd be even better."

From 1995 until 2014, Jeter spent his entire MLB career playing shortstop for the New York Yankees. He first met Canseco in 2000.

Canseco's career, in contrast, was marred despite the fact that he was just as phenomenally skilled as Jeter. Even though they only shared the field for one season, Jeter seemed to have had a lasting effect on Canseco.

When Jose Canseco expressed his honest opinion on Derek Jeter's jersey retirement ceremony

When Jeter announced his retirement, the Yankees honored him. The Pinstripes retired Jeter's jersey number two.

Jose Canseco was asked about his thoughts on the same during an interview. He expressed his passion for the subject in his signature manner. He said about Jeter:

“I did play for the Yankees, I think 2000-2001. My last World Series out of the couple won. And he is really quiet, nice guy.

"Only spoke to him a few times. But a gentleman of the game, a real nice guy, a great athlete. And I don’t even know how many championships for the Yankees.”

Watch Jose Canseco's interview below:

Jeter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2020. From September 2017 until February 2022, he served as both the Miami Marlins' league president and CEO.

Canseco made a name for himself as one of the best power hitters in the game while playing with the Oakland Athletics. He was a six-time All-Star and earned the Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards in 1986 and 1988, respectively.

With the Oakland A's (1989) and the New York Yankees (2000), Canseco won two World Series.

