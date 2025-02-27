"I'll change it, alright?" - When Justin Verlander poked fun at Zoom name mix-up with wife Kate Upton after reporter’s observation

Press conferences can get funny, especially when held over the internet. San Francisco Giants ace Justin Verlander experienced a humorous moment when a reporter called him out for logging from his wife's account, unaware that he was unmuted.

On Jan. 13, the Giants officially signed Verlander to a one-year, $15 million contract. The press conference was held online, with the former Houston Astros ace under the name of his wife, Kate Upton.

When Buster Posey was addressing the reporters during the call, Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports said on the live call:

"Look at Justin's name," pointing out the Zoom account was of Upton.

Wirth didn't know he just spoke it without muting, eliciting laughter across the call, with Verlander also stepping in to join the fun.

"I'll change it, alright? I'll change it," Verlander humorously said.

The three-time Cy Young winner then changed the name to “JUSTIN VERLANDER (not Kate)," much to the amusement of everyone in the press conference.

Here's the video of the clip:

Taylor Wirth accepts the mix-up with Justin Verlander's call, receives support from another individual

As the call spread across the internet, eliciting several reactions from fans, Wirth reposted the video along with a photo of his own, holding a Corona bottle.

He received support from one fellow individual going by the username @CaliPnL, who said:

"Happens to the best of us. In a previous job I said “I love you” jokingly at the end of a Zoom meeting and thought I was muted. 400+ people at my company heard it."

Wirth responded back:

"Can’t get more wholesome than that."

For those who don't know, Justin Verlander and Kate Upton have been together since they first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. The veteran pitcher proposed the supermodel in 2016 and a year later after winning the 2017 World Series, the two tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017.

Verlander will be entering his 21st season in the majors with the Giants. Last year was his worst, with him throwing to a 5.48 ERA across 17 starts. One day Verlander will be on his way to the first-ballot Hall of Fame but before then he wants to extend his major league career, which is already fitting to go down as one of the best modern-day pitchers.

