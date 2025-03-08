"When was the last time a league disrespected their best player as much as Aaron Judge?" - Fans react to Bobby Witt Jr.'s AL MVP favorite nod

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is coming off a remarkable season. After leading all MLB hitters in home runs (58) and runs batted in (144), he grabbed his second American League MVP.

Ad

Kansas City Royals slugger Bobby Witt Jr. came in second place for his elite season at the plate. MLB.com believes he will keep up that pace, naming him their early-season AL MVP favorite.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Witt Jr. played in all but one regular-season game, hitting .332/.389/.588 with 45 doubles, 11 triples, 32 home runs and 109 runs batted in. He finished the season leading all hitters in batting average and hits (211).

While he had a great season, fans do not understand how Judge is not the early-season favorite. They rushed to social media to give their opinion on the matter.

"When was the last time a league disrespected their best player as much as the MLB does Aaron Judge?" one fan posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"How has Judge not earned the favorite winning 2 of the last 3 MVPs?" said another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"What a farce" said another.

Fans are baffled that the player who has won two of the last three AL MVPs is not the leading favorite. Especially coming into a season where he should be relied on more heavily than in 2024.

"He deserved it last year" said another.

"The kid is a STUD" said another.

"Finally! The MLB got this right" said another.

Ad

Some other fans are all in on the Royals star. They think he is going to carry the momentum from his stellar 2024 season into 2025 and continue to turn heads.

Aaron Judge could come into the new season with newfound strength

New York Yankees - Aaron Judge (Photo via IMAGN)

While Aaron Judge has no problems muscling out deep home runs, they could get even deeper in 2025. The slugger and his wife, Samantha, just had their first child, Nora, in January.

Ad

Having a child could give the slugger some extra motivation in the box. If he can tap into that newfound dad strength, he may also be able to generate some more power at the plate.

Either way, all eyes will be on Judge this year. He will be expected to carry the team on his shoulders with the departure of Juan Soto over the winter. Much of the Yankees' success will rely on Judge's offense and his ability to stay healthy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback