In February 2021, Southern Charm fame Madison LeCroy strived to rise above the alleged infidelity scandal with former New Yankees star Alex Rodriguez.

It seems that the origin of the situation can be traced back to the start of the Southern Charm Season 7 Reunion, where Craig Conover, the former fellow co-star of Madison LeCroy, accused her of having a romantic relationship with a former MLB player. However, despite coaxing her to reveal the name, LeCroy didn't budge.

A few days later, Madison revealed the former New York Yankees shortstop's name in a Page Six interview. While clarifying, LeCroy specifically mentioned that she never met Rodriguez, and the pair only conversed via text messages.

Furthermore, she felt distressed, as the scandal involving cheating became public knowledge a year after she had spoken to A-Rod over DM.

“All this stuff was a year ago. (but) it’s being aired now," said Madison to Page Six. “I don’t know what to do. I have tried to be as quiet as possible. I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this.”

In February 2021, Rodriguez was engaged with his long-time girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. The former MLB star was even highly hopeful of tying the knot with the pop diva.

"Alex Rodriguez hopes 2021 is the year he marries Jennifer Lopez." - Entertainment Tonight

Interestingly, in April 2021, four months after the alleged affair drama, the pair announced their split.

Madison LeCroy was accused of signing NDA with Alex Rodriguez

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

During a March 2021 interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, a former cast member of Southern Charm show, Shep Rose, shared how Madison LeCroy had signed a legal contract.

That forbade her from disclosing about her affair with former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez.

"We had an episode on Capers Island," Rose explained. "She said on camera; there's camera's buzzing around; we're on a boat, and she's like, ‘Well, I'm DMing with A-Rod, but we can't talk about that' or 'they can't air this because I signed an NDA' and that's the first I heard of it. And I was like, ‘Oh my god.' My eyes almost popped out of my head."

Rose continued:

"I think from what I understand, he approached her. But, you know, NDA is a weird little document, isn't it? I'm not sure how effective they are."

E! News attempted to contact Alex Rodriguez's representatives to obtain a statement regarding the reported NDA but did not receive a response. Madison is now married to Brett Randle, while Rodriguez is dating Canada-based fitness influencer Jaclyn Cordeiro.

