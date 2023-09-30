Mallory Pugh is an American soccer player who plays for the Chicago Red Stars team. She is married to Chicago Cubs' shortstop Dansby Swanson. In an interview with 'Sports Spectrum', she revealed how incredibly proud she is of her husband's performance in the World Series, and watching him play made her nervous and stressed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mallory Pugh shared how incredibly proud she is of her then-fiance's achievement in the World Series now that she looks back at the pictures from time to time.

I'm just like so proud of him and what that team accomplished and I mean it was a very stressful time

It was one of the most stressful times she has been through, as she was in the middle of her own playoffs when Dansby Swanson was having his playoffs for the World Series. She was trying to juggle everything and get a balance.

Never been under that much stress between travel back and forth from Chicago to Atlanta to Houston

As a professional athlete herself, she confessed that seeing loved ones on the field can be stressful for the family. She now relates to her parents' emotions watching her play since she was a child now that she watched her husband play.

I like understand like what my parents have gone through my whole life watching um watching me play because I feel like that part is by far the hardest.

Mallory Pugh continued by saying she was feeling helpless since there was nothing she could do to help him in the game, whereas he was in his comfort zone with his teammates.

Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson had a spiritual connection when they met

Mallory Pugh once recounted telling Dansby Swanson in the initial days of their relationship that she envisioned their relationship as the connection between God and Jesus

If we're gonna be like a thing and we're gonna like have a future together like jesus and god is like that's that is like our foundation

She also says she does look forward to what God has for them individually and as a couple.

The Cubs shortstop, Swanson, and USWNT's phenom, Mallory tied the knot in October 2022. They are often spotted together cheering for each other in the stadium and continue to be each other's biggest fans.