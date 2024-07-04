When are the MLB All-Star reserves announced? Exploring the top AL and NL player options

After two rounds of voting by fans, the starters for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game were announced by the league on Wednesday. As soon as the starters for the American League and National League teams were confirmed, there have been several predictions for players to be named as reserves.

The league will reveal the list of pitchers and reserves for the Midsummer Classic on July 7, Sunday. Until then, here's a look at the predictions for the reserves.

In the American League, all the players named in the MLB All-Star lineup undoubtedly deserve to be there. However, there are several standout players who might have made the cut in any other year.

The first name that comes to mind is Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals missing out at shortstop, while the Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker could have been picked in the outfield over Steven Kwan.

Another player who missed out on the starting lineup and is expected to make the reserves is Cleveland's Josh Naylor at first base.

The National League team has three Philadelphia Phillies players, which is justifiable after their dominance in the league this year.

Among them, Trea Turner narrowly made shortstop after stiff competition from Dodgers' Mookie Betts and Reds' Elly De La Cruz. Some other names likely to make the NL reserves include Freddie Freeman, Marcel Ozuna, Teoscar Hernandez and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Pitcher predictions for the MLB 2024 All-Star Game

While the starters for both teams' MLB 2024 All-Star game have already been announced, the pitchers for the game will be revealed on Sunday. Here's a look at the predictions for pitchers made by Bleacher Report's Timothy Rapp:

In the AL, the top predictions for starting pitchers are Seth Lugo (Royals), Garrett Crochet (White Sox), Tarik Skubal (Tigers) and Tyler Anderson (Dodgers). Top relief pitchers include Emmanuel Clase (Guardians), Mason Miller (Athletics) and Andres Munoz (Mariners).

Among the pitchers in the NL, the top starting pitcher include Chris Sale (Braves), Reynaldo Lopez (Braves), Paul Skenes (Pirates) and Ranger Suarez (Phillies). Among the relief pitchers, the top names are Ryan Helsley (Cardinals), Kyle Finnegan (Nationals) and Raisel Iglesias (Braves)

