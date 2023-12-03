When MLB fan and Florida governor Ron DeSantis faced backlash over his comment on basketball players

Florida Governor and MLB fan Ron DeSantis was in the headlines earlier this year for some comments that could be interpreted as distasteful. The incident took place in June while speaking with the Christian Broadcasting Network.

Having been the University of Yale's baseball team captain during his college days, DeSantis was asked about his love for the game. While talking about the game, he used an old stereotype referring to basketball players as naturally gifted athletes who do not work hard.

While not naming any races, many took the statement to be somewhat racist, given basketball is one of the most popular sports among the African American community. Approximately 70.4% of the NBA is made up of African-American players.

However, what Ron DeSantis said about baseball might be true to some extent. You do not need to be the most physically gifted to be a star in the sport. Just look at Bartolo Colon and the success he had during his 21-year career.

This was not the first time Ron DeSantis was in hot water

Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis Speaks At The Heritage Foundation In Washington, D.C.

Ron DeSantis has previously said some things that many people found problematic. In May, he signed a bill into law that defunds programs that promote diversity in public higher learning. It does not stop there. He also banned Advanced Placement African American Studies in high school.

In 2018, he lost the gubernatorial race against Andrew Gillum, who was African American. Shortly after Gillum won, he created controversy by using the term "monkey", which many considered racially insensitive:

"The last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with hge tax increases and bankrupting the state" said DeSantis.

Many people are tired of his troublesome comments made in the past. Plenty of petitions online have previously demanded his resignation or to be removed from office.

