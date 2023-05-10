When is MLB London Series 2023? Date, time, venue and how to watch 

MLB is all set to continue its World Series Tour. This time it is returning to London, England to thrill fans with high-quality games. The event is sure to attract the attention of baseball fans living in the UK.

The MLB London Series 2023 is all set to take place on June 24 and 25, 2023 at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park's London Stadium. This time, the main attraction will be the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs. Both these teams will be facing each other in a two-game series over an action-packed weekend.

The stadium will be transformed in 2023 so that the fans can enjoy the game. The St. Louis Cardinals will be occupying the dugout along the first base line to the right of the home plate. The Chicago Cubs will be occupying the dugout along the third baseline to the left of the home plate.

Tickets for the event costs 38 pounds for children and 54 pounds for adults. There will also be authentic American food from the two cities of St. Louis and Chicago along with mascot entertainment for the fans.

The timings for the event include on June 24th, the first pitch will be at 12:10 pm (CST) and 1:10 pm (EST). On June 25, the first pitch is going to be at 10:10 am (EST) and 9:10 am (CST).

For those planning to watch the event on TV in the US, the TV rights are split between ESPN and FOX. However, in the UK, the series will be shown on BBC.

Previous iterations of the MLB London Series

MLB London Series started in 2019

The MLB London Series first started in 2019. It was sponsored by Mitel and was called Mitel & MLB Presents London Series. In the first year, The New York Yankees faced the Boston Red Sox for a two-game series. The Yankees won the first game by 17-13 and the second by 12-8.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now. it's all set to return again in 2023 with St. Louis Cardinals facing the Chicago Cubs. Moreover, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and London Mayor Sadiq Khan made a long-term partnership to also hold such events in 2024 and 2026.

It is expected that the 2023 event will be fun-filled for all baseball fans in the UK.

