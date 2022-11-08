When is the MLB MVP announced?

The 2022 MLB season has come to an end. The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies by a series score of 4-2 to win their second World Series in 5 seasons.

"Presenting the 2022 BBWAA Awards finalists" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

Now that the action is over, many baseball fans might resort to watching football, basketball or hockey - all of which are in full swing. Luckily, we still have the MLB Awards to look forward to.

The 2022 MLB Awards will take place on a rolling basis this November and the show will be broadcast live on the MLB Network.

The Baseball Writer's Association of America has been hard at work, compiling a list of finalists for all of the awards on offer this season. The list of finalists was revealed live on the MLB Network on November 7th at 6:00 pm ET.

For the entire week till November 14th, winners of awards such as the Rookie of the Year Award, the Jackie Robinson Award, and the Cy Young Award will be announced on MLB Network.

The finale will be on Thursday, November 17th at 6:00 pm ET when the winners of the American and National League MVP winners will be announced to the public.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge has officially been named an American League MVP Award finalist for the second time in his career Aaron Judge has officially been named an American League MVP Award finalist for the second time in his career https://t.co/9ntAVgB2EE

"Aaron Judge has officially been named an American League MVP Award finalist for the second time in his career" - @ Talkin' Yanks

There has already been a flurry of predictions. For the AL, it looks like New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has it in the bag. With 62 home runs this season, Judge broke the single-season home run record set by Roger Maris back in 1961.

The options for the NL are slightly less clear. Freddie Freeman, in his first year with the LA Dodgers, had a league-best 199 hits. The favorite still appears to be St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt, who led the league with an SLG of .578 and treated fans to a 46-game hitting streak this season.

MLB MVP Awards is one of the best things a player can hope for

Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, and Albert Pujols are all players who are lucky enough to add MVP Awards to their credentials. Indeed, winning the MVP is one of the highest honors that a player can ever hope to achieve. We will just have to wait and see who gets the high honors this year.

Poll : 0 votes