When MLB star Josh Donaldson rewarded mom a Maserati worth $70,000 for giving up smoking

Over the course of his career, Josh Donaldson has given fans a lot to be thankful for. However, for one of his biggest fans, the reward was all the more palpable.

In 2019, Donaldson's mom, Lisa, finally quit smoking after nursing the habit for decades. As a reward for her extraordinary showing of willpower, Donaldson decided to gift her a token for her struggles.

Lisa was gifted a brand new Mazerati with a value of about $70,000. The former MVP third baseman was able to capture his mother's surprise at the gift, likely something that she never saw coming.

"Josh Donaldson told his mom he’d get her a new car if she quit smoking, and she did (via @GratickSports)" - B/R Walk Off

Born and raised in the Florida panhandle, Josh Donaldson's childhood was not an easy one. When Donaldson was seven years old, his father Levon was sentanced to a lengthy prison term for charges that included sexual and aggravated battery. This left Lisa to raise Donaldson mostly by herself. While Levon was imprisoned, Donaldson grew up watching the Atlanta Braves, the team that he played for when he gifted Lisa the car.

Despite the rough upbringing, Donaldson still managed to attend Auburn University in Alabama. He was selected in the first round by the Chicago Cubs in 2007, the same year that Levon was released from prison after serving 15 years.

After spending the first four years of his career in Oakland, Donaldson joined the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015. In his first season with the team, the third baseman batted .297/.371/.568 with 41 home runs. Additionally, the 2015 season saw Donaldson hit 123 RBIs and cross home plate 122 times, enough to lead the league in both categories.

"Josh Donaldson 2015. Edited." - Craig Hyatt

After stints on both the Braves and Twins, Donaldson found himself on the New York Yankees in early 2022. He was eventually released by the team in 2023 after hitting just .142 through 33 games. After joining the Brewers to finish out 2023, Donaldson became a free agent.

Josh Donaldson's mom could not be a more deserving woman

Although quitting smoking is an achievement in and of itself, raising a former MLB MVP alone is a titanic achievement. Although the gift was given under the guise of quitting smoking, it is likely that Donaldson knows that the reward stands for much more than that.

