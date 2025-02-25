When does MLB The Show 25 come out? Everything to know about the price, early access, release date, and more

Baseball gaming fans have long awaited the news of the latest arrival of the beloved game: MLB The Show 25. The latest edition of the game will be released on March 18.

Sony PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch are some of the different mediums through which fans can enjoy playing the game, developed by San Diego Studio and published by PlayStation Studios.

Those interested can avail early access by purchasing the Digital Deluxe Edition, beginning on March 14.

The pricing of the game is distributed among three sections: Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition and Collector's Edition.

The standard edition will cost fans $69.99 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and $59.99 for PS4 and Xbox One. Meanwhile, the deluxe edition, which comes with several perks like exclusive in-game content, can be purchased for $99.99.

The most expensive one is the Collector's edition, which will cost consumers a hefty price of approximately $129.99. Fans will get the luxury of physical collectibles and premium digital bonuses if they buy this edition.

Who are the cover athletes of MLB The Show 25?

MLB The Show 25 features three players who will shine as the face of the game.

The main cover star is Baltimore Orioles' young star Gunnar Henderson. The shortstop just had a 37 home run season, while hitting .281. He's already an All-Star, a Rookie of the Year and a recipient of the Silver Slugger award (2023) across the two full seasons he has played.

Sharing the spotlight with Henderson would be Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz who has grown into a new symbol of speed and power in baseball. De La Cruz led majors with 67 stolen bases last year. He became the first Reds star to feature on the cover of MLB The Show.

Last, but not least, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes will feature as one of the cover faces of the game. The reigning NL Rookie of the Year is coming off an exceptional season where he went 11-3 with an ERA of 1.96. He was also a Cy Young finalist in 2024 and is looked upon as the best young pitcher throwing in the game.

