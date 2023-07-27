When does the MLB Trade Deadline start and end? Date, time, how to follow, and more

Once again, the MLB trade deadline is upon us. This year, as with any other, some teams will look to beef up their postseason chances, while the less fortunate clubs may find themselves in a spot where they need to deal some top names.

Traditionally, the MLB trade deadline serves as the precursor to the postseason. Basically, the deadline is a pre-set day after which no team is allowed to make any more player exchanges with other teams. In theory, this ensures that no last-minute trades can impact the playoff picture at a late stage.

This year, the league has set the deadline to August 1 at 6 pm ET. While the trade deadline was typically set for July 31, commissioner Rob Manfred enacted a schedule change that will set all future deadline dates to fall between July 28 and August 3. This was done in an effort to minimize scheduling conflicts and increase flexibility.

While every trade deadline has its share of flashy moves, 2023 is shaping up to be a free-for-all affair. Several teams such as the New York Mets, Yankees, and St. Louis Cardinals might end up shifting some of their top talent despite opening the season as World Series favorites.

While many expected the Los Angeles Angels to trade their superstar, Shohei Ohtani, any such deal appears unlikely. Ohtani, the first player ever to hit 100 or more RBIs whilst striking out at least 100 batters, will likely draw offers of up to $500 million when he assumes free agency after the end of the season.

With Ohtani out of the race, some top contenders to be dealt at the MLB trade deadline include Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito, and resurgent Cubs star and former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.

MLB trade deadline is never a predictable affair

While the experts have outlined their prime contenders to be shuffled at the deadline, predictions are still a losing game.

Sure, sources and media leaks can give fans part of the story. However, in such a competitive and unprecedented season, GMs around the league will be playing their cards closer to their chests than ever this MLB trade deadline day.