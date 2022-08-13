"When your mom tells you we got batting gloves at home" "Yard work in the work gloves" - Baseball fans delighted by little leaguer blasting a home run in work gloves

MLB fans quickly became impressed by the grit on display from a Little League baseball player from Wyoming, who foregoed batting gloves for work gloves. This is an elite move for any player who wants to prove they are not like every other player on the team. The fact that the young man immediately hit a dinger with the work gloves on makes the video iconic.
For those who are unaware, grit is the toughness and attitude that separates good players from great ones. While everybody's definition of grit will be slightly different, it is respected amongst all sports, and especially in the MLB.
Jomboy Media posted a clip of the at-bat that resulted in a home run to Twitter.
This player must have known how high expectations would be when he donned the work gloves. He was able to overcome the pressure and put in the work.
This triggered nostalgic memories for many adult baseball fans who remember making similar fashion statements. Though it was sometimes out of necessity rather than making a statement.
This is one of those purely fun sporting moments that reminds people why they love baseball. Sure, they can get their jokes off, but it is all in good fun.
Some MLB fans were calling for attitudes like this on their teams. Struggling teams like the Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, and Oakland Athletics could always use some more grit.
Sports can get very serious at times, so it's nice when a moment like this can be universally appreciated. Seeing sports through the lens of kids playing is as pure as it can get. The young player from Wyoming had no idea he would go viral when he put those work gloves on. He did it simply for the love of the game, and everybody could see it.
The pitcher might regret throwing a hittable ball, but he may not have known about the work gloves. As a former 12-year-old baseball player, not even work gloves would have helped me get on base.
The future of Baseball is bright with these young up-and-comers
As long as the young ball players are having fun like this, the MLB will never run out of players. If this fun-loving attitude exists among future professionals, the game will never fade from the public consciousness.
Sometimes we get too caught up in the serious nature of baseball, but at the end of the day, it's supposed to be fun. Moments like this are desperately needed to remind us of that fact.