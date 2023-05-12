In October 2021, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter gushed about the joy of being a father to wonderful daughters, in a PEOPLE interview. Back then, he was expecting his third daughter, River Rose Jeter, with his wife, Hannah.

The couple's eldest daughter, Bella Raine Jeter, was born on Aug. 17, 2017, while their second daughter, Story Grey was born on Jan. 31, 2019.

"My girls are the absolute best," Jeter told PEOPLE during a conversation with at the 25th yearly Turn 2 Foundation dinner held at Cipriani Wall Street. "You know, you hear it before you have kids, people will tell you, 'Oh, wait until you have your own,' but it really is true."

He added:

"Every day there's something new, and they learn something new every single day," the proud father added. "It's been wonderful. It's been more than I ever could've imagined."

it seems that Derek Jeter has fully embraced fatherhood and is enjoying spending time with his family. Jeter's third daughter arrived in December 2021.

Throughout his career, Jeter has cited his dedication to playing baseball as the reason why he did not prioritize starting a family. He chose to settle down with his long-time girlfriend and former Sports Illustrated model, Hannah Davis, on July 9, 2016, two years after he retired from the MLB.

"Congrats to the happy couple! Derek and Hannah Davis are married." - E! News

Recently, the pair welcomed their fourth child, a son, on May 5, 2023. The little munchkin is named Kaius Green Jeter.

Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is a hands-on dad

Derek Jeter Ceremony

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is actively involved in parenting his children.

In August last year, he took to Instagram to post a picture with his three daughters. In the photo, his daughters, Bella Raine and Story Grey were seen painting his nails, trying to give the MLB Hall of Famer a mini makeover, while River Rose was crawling on the grass.

"HELP!!!" Jeter captioned the IG post implicating the chaos.

Understanding Jeter's situation, his former Yankees teammate, Jorge Posada humorously commented that his "toes will be next."

