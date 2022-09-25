"When they play my song, hitters know they're in trouble because I'm coming in" - New York Mets ace closer Edwin Diaz summarizes his dominant performance finishing games this season

Edwin Diaz has been another jewel in the crown of the sublime pitching that we have seen emerge from the New York Mets bullpen this year. Recently, Diaz came out with a quote that summarizes his dominance as a closer.

The Mets have a team ERA of 3.52 this season, making them third-best in the National League. Although they have relied heavily on their starting rotation, the bullpen has been able to finish the job with ease.

Edwin Diaz, the former AL save leader as a member of the Seattle Mariners, has taken no prisoners. He became an All-Star this season for the second time. His ERA currently stands at just 1.40, and he has racked up 31 saves this year as the primary closer for the New York Mets.

The Puerto Rican has also only given up three home runs to opposing hitters in 57 games. The New York Mets have relied on his arm as they look to win their division for the first time since 2015.

Edwin Diaz has been quoted as saying, "When they play my song, hitters know they're in trouble because I'm coming in", referencing his walk-out song. The song, "Narco" by Australian artist Timmy Trumpet has become a fan favorite at Citi Field this season.

Edwin Diaz' contract is expiring at the end of this season. He will be hoping that the numbers he was able to put up this year will speak for themselves as he hopes to pen a lucrative deal for next year. The star made $10.2 million pitching for the Mets this year.

He has reason to believe he might get the contract that he is looking for. Since buying the Mets in 2020, billionaire owner Steve Cohen has had no problems rewarding talent with larger-than-life contracts. This was evident after the Mets signed Max Scherzer to the biggest contract in history earlier this year.

Edwin Diaz to be a central part of Mets' playoff push

The New York Mets have a record of 96-56, putting them 2.5 games ahead of their challenger, the World Series-defending Atlanta Braves. If the Mets are going to put their mouths where their money is, they will need to make a deep run into the postseason this year. Diaz and the bullpen will be a massive deciding factor if the Mets are going to surge and contend for their first World Series title since 1986.

